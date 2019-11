Investigators are looking for the cause of a house fire in Council Bluffs that broke out Thursday night.

Fire damages a home near South 16th Street and 4th Avenue in Council Bluffs

Emergency crews were called to the scene near South 16th Street and 4th Avenue around 9 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke coming from the home and spreading through the neighborhood.

There were no injuries reported.

There was no initial word on the extent of the damage.