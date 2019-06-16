Investigators don't expect quick answers about four West Des Moines deaths

Authorities say they expect it will take some time to sort out what happened at a West Des Moines home where the bodies of four family members were found on Saturday morning.

Relatives who were staying with the victims made the discovery. All of the victims appeared to have been shot.

The victims are identified as 44-year-old Lavanya Sunkara, 41-year-old Chandrasekhar Sunkara, and two boys aged 15 and 10 years. Real estate records indicate the family has owned the home since March.

Police say there are still a lot of questions.

Des Moines Police Sergeant Dan Wade said, "The key point here is that this investigation will take some time. I know there are a lot of questions on what happened here and we're working towards developing answers to those questions."

While investigators look for those answers they said that there is no ongoing threat to the community.