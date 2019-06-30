Investigators blame careless smoking for two-alarm blaze at apartment building

Investigators say careless disposal of smoking materials was to blame for a two-alarm fire that heavily damaged a metro apartment building on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of S. 86th Court at the Pines at Q Plaza apartments.

Smoke could be seen from miles away and several firefighters were treated at the scene for heat-related illness. A second alarm was called so crews could be rotated as they battled both the fire and extreme heat.

No occupants of the building were hurt and several pets were rescued from the burning building.