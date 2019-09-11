Investigation update: 9-year-old boy on scooter collides with bus

After an accident involving a 9-year-old boy, a Spin scooter, and a metro bus sends the boy to a hospital Tuesday evening, an investigation regarding who’s responsible is in full swing.

Omaha Police Sergeant Neal Bonacci describes the scene, saying that the bus was attempting to pass the boy on the scooter when at some point, the boy turned into the side of the bus.

Investigators are still talking to witnesses and are reviewing the buses video to find who, if anyone, is at fault.

Spin released this statement regarding the accident, “We are very saddened to hear about this crash, Spin is committed to the safety of its riders, and our team in Omaha is in touch with law enforcement to understand exactly what happened.”

According to Spin, you must be 18 years or older to use a scooter. When you sign up for the app, users agree to the terms and conditions that they are 18 years of age.

“We support the local police’s enforcement of these age requirement laws, and recently made plans to host local safety and education courses in Omaha,” reads a statement from Spin.

