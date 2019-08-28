Investigation underway after missing 3-year-old found dead in Mo. pond

Authorities in Mountain Grove, Missouri have ended the search for a missing 3-year-old girl.

Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop G, officials said the toddler was found dead on Wednesday just before 9 a.m.

Vivian was found dead in a pond near a residence on Oakview Lane.

Officials said she walked away from the residence around 5:30 Tuesday night.

Around 200 people spent the evening searching for the toddler.

Marine officers located her body on Wednesday morning.

An investigation is underway.

