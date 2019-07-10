Investigation reveals the origin of conspiracies around DNC staffer Seth Rich

An investigation done by Yahoo News revealed that Russian intelligence agents secretly planted a fake report claiming a DNC staffer, Seth Rich, was involved in a conspiracy involving Hilary Clinton. The conspiracy theory was adopted by conservative activists and was later promoted from President Trump’s White House, according to the investigation.

According to Yahoo, the Russia’s foreign intelligence service, SVR, circulated a phony bulletin disguised to read as a real intelligence report on July 13, 2016. Over two and a half year Russian government-owned media organizations RT and Sputnik repeatedly played up conspiracy theories around Rich’s death.

The role of Russian intelligence in creating this 2016 election conspiracy is further disclosed in “Yahoo News presents: Conspiracyland,” a six-part podcast series. A link to the full report can be found here.

Rich's death was also noted in the Mueller Report, which mentioned Russian GRU transference of documents to Wikileaks.

Seth Rich was a graduate of Creighton University at the College of Arts and Sciences. Prior to his death, Rich worked as a staffer at the Democratic National Committee on a project to connect voters with their polling places. Rich died in July of 2016 after being shot and killed in the neighborhood of Washington D.C.

Local authorities maintain Rich was killed in a botched robbery attempt.

