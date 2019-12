In February the Omaha Police Department was contacted by the Council Bluffs Police Department in regards to a missing person last seen in Omaha. Joseph Hellman was 37-years-old.

According to a release, it was later determined the case was no longer a missing person but a homicide. The investigation revealed that Hellman was killed on January 29, 2019.

The investigation is on-going and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.