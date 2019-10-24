Investigation into Fairbury school on lockout reveals man accidentally shot himself

A southeast Nebraska school went into a lockout following a report of a shooting Wednesday, but it turns out the man accidentally shot himself, authorities say.

Jefferson County authorities responded to a report that a man had been shot in the 800 Block of 7th Street in Fairbury around noon Wednesday.

According to a press release, a man had a gunshot wound in his right leg and was yelling that someone had shot him bud didn't see who it was. He was treated at the scene and transported to Jefferson Community Health and Life.

Fairbury Public Schools and the Jefferson Community Health & Life Campus went into lockdown for about 15 minutes.

While being interviewed at the hospital, the sheriff's office learned that the man had accidentally shot himself.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant and found ammunition, gun parts and controlled substances at the scene.

The man was transferred to a Lincoln hospital for further treatment.

Jefferson County Ambulance District #33, Fairbury Rural Fire, Fairbury Code Enforcement Officer and the Nebraska State Patrol assisted the Sheriff’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation. There have been no arrests at this time.