Invasion insect threatens Omaha trees and OPPD power lines

OPPD power lines could be threatened by an insect invading Ash trees.

Ash trees in Omaha are being infected with the Emerald Ash Borer insect, 5,000 of these trees surround OPPD powerlines and are posing threats, according to David Olson a Forest Health Specialist.

"Ash trees become very brittle when they die. They might start to fall and take out power lines," said Olson.

Olson saw a similar situation in Kansas and predicts Omaha may be seeing Ash trees die off. The trees dying off so close to power lines has OPPD concerned.

"We're unfortunately not going to get rid of emerald ash borer. Right now, kind of the thing, is just going to be getting down trees or treating trees to prevent catastrophic failures," said Olson.

According to Olson, other cities like Fremont and Lincoln may also be experiencing this issue soon.

Olson urges people to not treat their trees if they have not seen the insect, and if you do, consult a professional.

