HEARTLAND FLOOD: I-29 reopens – again – from Glenwood exit to Missouri border

Travel between Omaha and Kansas City just got faster — again.

Interstate 29 from Highway 34, near Glenwood, Iowa, to the Missouri border and has once again reopened to traffic after it was closed for the second time this spring due to flooding, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

A 12-foot width restriction will be in place on this stretch of I-29, and exit ramps remain closed south of the Glenwood exit until the Missouri border.

Fuel and other services can be accessed in Glenwood.