Interim neurosurgeons at Children's Hospital to leave in March

A year after nine neurosurgeons and a top plastic surgeon resigned from Children’s Hospital, interim neurosurgeons will be leaving the organization in March.

In a release obtained by 6 News to medical staff and clinics Wednesday, the organization said interim pediatric neurosurgeons will be leaving and there are not enough qualified temporary neurosurgeons to fill the gaps.

Emergent neurosurgical cases will be referred to Nebraska Medicine until Children’s can hire new pediatric neurosurgeons, that statement reads.

Hospital leadership believes the change will impact 40 patients a month.

Last year, nine neurosurgeons and a plastic surgeon resigned from Children’s.

Dr. Mark Puccioni, a pediatric neurosurgeon and Dr. Jason Miller -- a plastic surgeon -- filed a lawsuit against Children's and its president over wrongful termination.

In the complaint they alleged retaliation after bringing their concerns to the CEO about the skills of another surgeon.

At the time Children's Hospital representatives said they could not comment on personnel matters but stood by leadership and medical teams while strongly disagreeing with the allegations.

In the note to medical staff, Children's said safety is a top priority and having intermittent pediatric neurosurgical coverage instead of delivering around the clock coverage is not safe or sustainable.

Emails sent to Children’s representatives asking about the timeframe for hiring new brain surgeons were not immediately returned Thursday.