Instead of writing a ticket, an officer bought car seats for a mother in Wisconsin

On the streets of Milwaukee, children without car seats is a problem for the police.

A Milwaukee police officer bought a woman car seats instead of giving her a ticket. (Source: WTMJ/CNN)

So far this year, there have been 122 citations given because of it.

One officer used his own money to help a mother out instead of giving her a ticket.

“A big pet peeve of mine is little ones that are not in a car seat,” officer Kevin Zimmermann said.

Zimmermann, who has been with the Milwaukee Police Dept. for about 12 years, took the oath to protect and serve to another level this weekend when he noticed on a routine traffic stop that three kids weren’t in car seats.

“She said she can’t afford them at this time.” he said.

“With bills coming up and winter coming up, I got to get coats and boots and shoes and stuff, so it was kind of hard for me,” Andrella Jackson said.

Zimmermann took matters into his own hands and bought two car seats for her younger children at a nearby Walmart for about $75.

But it didn't stop there.

“Not only did he give us the car seats, he actually put them in for me,” Jackson said.

“I didn’t do this to be praised or ‘atta boy’ or anything like that. I did it because I’m a parent and I want nothing to happen to these kids,” Zimmerman said.

His gesture will keep Jackson’s kids safe.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says car seats reduce the risk of death to infants by 71 percent and toddlers by 45 percent.

“I got three kids at home. If this were to happen to my kids, I would be devastated the rest of my life,” Zimmerman said.

“He’s awesome. I really love him. I really appreciate everything he did for us,” Jackson said.

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin offers low-cost car sets for $25.

Appointments are required, and they are booked through the end of October.

