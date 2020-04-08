Inspiring signs posted in Bellevue lift neighborhood spirits

One Bellevue neighborhood has recently seen signs spreading positivity posted on their street lights.

Right off of 25th in Bellevue is the Willow Springs Neighborhood. Since Mother Nature gave us another warm day, it was another chance to get outside and enjoy it.

"There's definitely been a lot of people walking around for sure," said Stephen Allen.

Stephen Allen and his family, like many others in the neighborhood, have been taking walks to stretch their legs from self-isolation.

"We've got a wagon, so we load up the girls and go down through the neighborhood," he said.

Between looking at the flowers and trees just beginning to bloom, neighbors are recently finding something that adds a little extra to the walk.

"There are little inspirational signs being posted on all the light poles," said Donna Waters.

Donna Waters has been reading them on her walks. Nearly everywhere you look, you'll find a message.

"Happy, sunshine, and rainbows," Waters explained.

"I saw 'Be Kind'," said Allen.

"I like the one that says 'safe distance 6 feet away'," said Tammy Chebul.

But they don't stop there. "Stay healthy," "stay strong," "think positive and eat donuts." The neighbors say they don't know where they came from, but they do agree on how it makes them feel.

"There's hope at the end of the tunnel, and someone wanted to remind all the neighbors of that," said Waters.

And that's something sure to have us "keep smiling," as one of the signs says.

The person who posted them remains a mystery, but several neighbors say they have posted pictures on Facebook to try to spread the messages even further.