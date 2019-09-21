Inmate serving time for sexual assault dies at Tecumseh prison

TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) -- Laverne Debilzan, 77, serving a sentence for sexual assault, died Saturday morning at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.
The cause of death has yet to be determined but Debilzan was being treated for a medical condition.
He was sentenced to 11 to 17 years in September, 2012.
In addition to Sexual Assault of a Minor he was doing time for Assault by a Confined Person.
A grand jury will investigate the case in accordance with state law whenever there is an in-custody death.