Inmate sentenced for Omaha manslaughter conviction dies in prison

State Corrections officials say that Jay Witt, 53, serving 30 to 40 years for an Omaha manslaughter conviction, has died in state custody.

Witt's sentence began in October 2014. He was sentenced for manslaughter, use of a deadly weapon and possession of a dedly weapon by a prohibited person in connection with the death of William Furlong, 48.

The killing happened at the Hell's Angles Motorcycle Club in Omaha.

Witt died on Wednesday afternoon. The cause has yet to be determined but officials said he was being treated for a medical condition.

The death will be investigated by a grand jury as is required by any in-custody death.