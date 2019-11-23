Inmate missing from work release

Derrick Tyler, 59, serving time for a theft case in Douglas County, is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.

Authorities say he told those at his work release job that he was not feeling well. He clocked out but failed to return to the facility.

Officials were notified of his disappearance around 4:30 Saturday afternoon.

Tyler began serving his sentence last April after being sentenced to two years in the theft case.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.