Inmate missing from Omaha captured at Lincoln fast food restaurant

An inmate reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha was captured in Lincoln late Tuesday night.

Lincoln Police said Dustin Lankster was caught at the D'Leon's Taco Rico, at 48th and Vine, just before 12:00 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the NCDS website, Lankster is now in custody at the Diagnostic & Evaluation Center in Lincoln.

Lankster was reported missing from the CCC-O on February 13.

NDCS said Lankster removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing. At the time, he was out on a pass that allowed him to seek employment. The device was recovered close to a bus stop at 30th and Taylor in Omaha.

Lankster started serving his sentence on December 1, 2015.

He is serving a sentence of 10 years and eight months to 16 years for charges out of Lancaster, Lincoln and Douglas counties that include: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, criminal mischief and multiple felony theft charges.

His tentative release date is December 29, 2022. He has a parole hearing scheduled in April, with a parole eligibility date of April 14, 2020.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.