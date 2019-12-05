Inmate missing from Omaha Community Corrections Center

Just weeks before his tentative release, Shelton Fils, 48, has gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha.

Fils left the facility around 6 p.m. Wednesday and removed an electronic monitoring device. It was recovered in Carter Lake.

The Community Corrections Center is one of the Corrections Department's least restrictive environments. Inmates are allowed to work and attend school and religious services without direct supervision.

Fils is serving an eight-year sentence out of Douglas County on weapons charges, resisting arrest and making terroristic threats. His sentence began in October of 2012 with tentative release set for January 9, 2020.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.