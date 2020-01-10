Inmate missing from Lincoln corrections center arrested in Omaha

Omaha Police on Thursday arrested an inmate who had been missing from a Lincoln corrections center since Wednesday evening.

Richard J. Reynolds, 35, was listed as "escape" status after he removed the electronic device from his ankle and walked away from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, according to a Friday release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Reynolds was arrested just after 11 p.m. Thursday in the neighborhood of 34th and Sprague streets, according to an NDOC release. Prior to his escape, he was serving a six- to 10-year sentence out of Adams County on weapons and assault charges.