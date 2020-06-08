Inmate missing from Community Corrections-Lincoln

An inmate has been reported to have walked away from the Community-Corrections Center- Lincoln.

Viet Tran, 41, was not in the facility for the evening count and his electronic monitoring device was found in the area of SW 27th Street and Van Dorn in Lincoln.

Tran is 5'4", and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is serving 13-26 years for multiple convictions involving drug charges, theft by deception, and disturbing the peace.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nebraska State Patrol.