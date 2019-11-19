Nebraska inmate being treated for undisclosed ailment dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Prison officials in Nebraska are investigating the death of an inmate who was being treated for an undisclosed medical condition.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says in a news release that 57-year-old Amos Loyd died Monday evening at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Loyd was 13 years into a 20- to 30-year sentence for robbery.

Officials say the cause of Loyd’s death has not been determined but noted that he was being treated for a medical condition.

State law requires a grand jury investigation any time someone dies in state custody.