Inmate captured less than an hour after escape in McCook

Officials say an inmate was caught less than an hour after escaping from the state Work Ethic Camp in McCook.

Authorities say Ryan Lykens left the camp just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Staffers had noticed that razor wire along the fence line had been pushed aside, and they followed tracks in the snow.

Authorities say staffers used pepper spray on Lykens after he was spotted and refused several orders to stop and surrender. Deputies soon arrived and took him into custody.

Lykens has been serving time for possession of a deadly weapon, domestic assault and terroristic threats in Douglas County.