Inmate assaults Lincoln Correctional Center staff member

An inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center assaulted a staff member on Saturday afternoon, June 8.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., the inmate entered an office, hit the woman in the head and face and choked her.

State Corrections officials said other inmates assisted the staff member by calling for help on the radio. The assailant was secured and the staff member was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. She suffered bumps and bruises as well as a concussion.

This incident will be investigated with findings provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

The concussion is considered to be a serious injury. A serious injury is defined as one that requires "urgent and immediate medical treatment and restricts the person’s usual activity. Medical treatment should be more extensive than mere first aid such as the application of bandages to wounds. It might include stitches, use of Dermabond or other topical skin adhesive, setting of broken bones, treatment of concussion, loss of consciousness, etc."