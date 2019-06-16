Inmate accused of double-homicide dies at Lincoln Correctional Center

A man in custody for a double homicide has died at the Lincoln Correctional Center. Brindar Jangir, 36, was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday as the result of what authorities say was an apparent suicide attempt.

Officials said that when staff members found him around 2:30 Sunday morning they began CPR and called for emergency responders. Jangir was pronounced dead shortly after 3 a.m.

Jangir was being held at LCC on a safekeeper agreement with the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office since May 10, 2019.

He was taken into custody in connection with a double-homicide in Otoe County in March.

Otoe County deputies had responded to reports of gunshots at a home in Douglas, Nebraska on March 23rd. They found the bodies of Randal Grimes, 56, and Anette Grimes, 51. Both had been shot to death. Authorities say the victims were the parents of Jangir's former live-in girlfriend

Jangir was immediately sought for questioning in the case and a warrant was issued days later for First Degree Murder.

Before the month was out Jangir, of Sioux City, was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in California where he was attempting to re-enter the country on foot from Mexico.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating his death.

In accordance with state law regarding a death in custody a grand jury will also review the case.