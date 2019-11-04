Injured opossum improving in the hands of Nebraska Wildlife Rehab

The Nebraska Humane Society says an abused opossum found with a rope around its neck is now in the hands of Nebraska Wildlife Rehab and doing much better.

Abused opossum found with a rope around its neck is improving

NHS had tweeted Friday stating that someone found the animal "bloody and bruised," on Thursday, "and it was clear that he had been dragged around and badly abused by someone."

NHS tweeted an update over the weekend stating,"Our little opossum friend is still improving!"

