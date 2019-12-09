UPDATE: NPPS Supt. Reviewing one-act play accident

UPDATE: North Platte's Public School Superintendent says they are reviewing the facts around the accident Saturday that injured a young actor from a Lincoln High School.

The stage the student fell off of at North Platte High School.

In a statement, Dr. Ron Hanson, says, "The North Platte Public School District administrative team is currently reviewing the incident that took place during District One-Act Plays on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at NPHS. We will release an updated statement once this review is complete. Again, all parties involved are in our thoughts and well wishes."

***

Dec. 8, 2019

A Lincoln East High School student was taken to the hospital after an accident at an acting competition. The incident occurred at North Platte High School on Saturday at around 1:30 p.m.

According to North Platte High School Activities Director Jordan Cudney, a female student was carrying a male student during a scene at District One Act plays when they both fell several feet off the stage.

17-year-old Aedan Strauss, the male student who fell off the stage, later said that the female student fell approximately 5 feet off the stage, while Strauss, being carried, fell around 9 feet.

"I was just in her arms and we were just walking across the stage and the next thing I knew I was on the ground. My ears were ringing and my head was pounding," Strauss said.

Strauss was taken to the hospital in North Platte and then transported by helicopter to the hospital in Kearney.

Strauss' mother, Joy McKinney said, "You don't want your son to be paralyzed like is he going to walk again. Is he going to be a vegetable."

Strauss is currently alert and stable in the ICU, where they are monitoring him for bleeding on the brain. The female student was checked out at the scene, but is okay.

"I remember just lying on that floor and not knowing what was happening to me," Strauss said.

Cudney said the stage was clearly marked with glow tape, but it was just a misstep that caused them to fall. A Lincoln East student, who wished to remained anonymous, said that the school should have done more.

Strauss said,"Our director kept warning us and said look where you're walking when you on that stage."

"We, Lincoln East, took every precaution we could to ensure the safety of performers that afternoon," said the Lincoln East student. "North Platte did indeed have markers on the edge of their extension, but they were small, old, and ineffective. They were completely invisible in darkness, and barely visible with lights on. Glow tape takes time and light to charge, and we sat over the tape we just applied with flashlights for almost all of our allotted 15 minute set up time."

The student also noted that a previous group had one of their actors fall off the North Platte stage during the competition.

North Platte Public Schools responded to the incident with the following press release on Sunday:

"Yesterday, December 7, 2019, a Lincoln East student performer, Aedan Strauss, was injured during District One Act performances. The entire staff and administration of North Platte Public Schools would like to offer Aedan well wishes on a speedy recovery.

Our thoughts are with him, his family, and fellow performers during this time. The North Platte Public Schools Activity Director, Jordan Cudney, has been in contact with the Lincoln East Activities Director. At this time, no additional information has been provided by Lincoln East.

Again, the Lincoln East student performers are in our thoughts and well wishes.

Sincerely,

Dr. Ron Hanson, Superintendent

North Platte Public Schools