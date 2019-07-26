Initial closure of levee breach near Hamburg is complete

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District has completed the initial closure on a levee breach near Hamburg, Iowa.

This inlet breach was identified as one of four priority breaches to be closed to protect vital infrastructure. The closure stops the inflows through this breach and will allow for follow-on construction activities to increase the level of flood risk management until the system can be fully rehabilitated.

“Every incremental step we make toward rehabilitating the levee system is important to the communities affected by the March flooding”, said Bret Budd, Chief of the Omaha District Systems Restoration Team. “We’ll be seeing a number of contract awards coming up in the next few weeks and we’re happy to see how quickly we’ve been able to get through the contracting process to accomplish the mission.”

The original contract of $12 million was awarded to Newt Marine Service of Dubuque, Iowa on Apr. 19, 2019, and construction began May 4.

There are more than 500 miles of levees on the Missouri, Platte and Elkhorn rivers, and tributaries that have experienced significant flood damage since March 2019. Due to the magnitude of damage along these levees, repair of the levee system efforts will take an extended period of time to execute.

For regular updates on the repair efforts to flood control structures in the Missouri River Basin, visit the Omaha District’s System Restoration web page.