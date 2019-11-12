Influenza listed as 'sporadic' in Nebraska, 193 positive tests since Sept. 29

While influenza in the State of Nebraska is still listed as ‘Sporadic’ by the Center for Disease Control, 36 positive tests were reported from Oct. 26 – Nov. 2, compared to less than 10 during that stretch in 2018.

From September 29 through November 2, 193 total positive tests were recorded.

That is compared to roughly 30 positive tests through weeks 41-44 last year.

No influenza-related deaths have been reported.

Numbers are still extremely low compared to what is usually seen in late December through the end of January.

The weekly flu report is put together by the CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services and can be found here.