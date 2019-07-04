Infant's death prompts grandmother to call for changes in the law

A grieving grandmother says an unlicensed midwife never should have attempted to deliver a breech baby. Her granddaughter Vera died after being removed from life support.

Joann Floyd clings to memories of a life that ended too soon and, she says, needlessly.

“It’s my personal belief, I wasn’t there but I believe if they had identified, as soon as they identified that that baby was breech before she was actually beginning to come through the birth canal if they had been able to get her to the hospital they would have been able to perform a C-section and this baby would be alive.”

Health and Human Services records show Angela Hock doesn’t hold a nurse midwife license yet Joann says she found posts of attending several births recently.

Joann thinks there needs to be changes made in Nebraska law.

“The legislature is going to have to find a way to protect women and children in Nebraska from unlicensed midwives.”

Floyd says she’ll lobby for tougher laws to stop unlicensed midwives from attending home births.

“I’m going to talk to people about her story. Whatever I can to hopefully, maybe there will be a Vera’s Law someday to protect other baby’s from her situation.”

Joann says if called to testify before the legislature, photos of baby Vera will speak even louder than her words.

“This was a perfectly healthy beautiful baby who died through the negligence of bad decisions.”

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued a statement saying, in part, "Our professional and occupational investigations are complaint-driven so when the department receives a complaint, it's reviewed and then a determination is made as to whether or not there will be an investigation."

In some cases the DHHS could issue a cease and desist order if they are alerted to licensing violations.