Incarcerated Omaha contractor gets more jail time

Omaha-based contractor Ross Sherwood -- already in jail for previously being sentenced for taking money from customers and never completing the jobs -- was sentenced Thursday on other theft cases.

Sherwood was previously sentenced to nine months in jail on Tuesday. On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to attempt to a class 2A felony.

Sherwood was sentenced to a maximum of 20 years with a minimum of three years to be served before parole eligibility.

He was also ordered to pay a total of $38,524 in restitution to his victims.