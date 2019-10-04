In the fight to survive, Hamburg gets a boost on road to flood recovery

There's still a long way to go, but one flood-stricken town in Iowa has taken a big step forward on its road to recovery.

"What you're seeing is water backing in from the Missouri River," said David Mincer, pointing out toward the river from his hillside home in Hamburg, Iowa.

He's lived in the town his entire life; he knows the flow of the Missouri River well. He also knows the importance of the levee that runs through his property.

"The main thing with Hamburg is having the levee up to 919 and that provides protection for the businesses in Hamburg,' said Mincer.

The town has been trying for months to get the go-ahead to raise the levee another 8 feet. But the Corp of Engineers said they don't have the authority to build the levee that high. And that the town would have to pay for the additional height. The cost is millions of dollars, money Hamburg doesn't have.

But the people went to work, made their voices heard. And brought Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds into their corner.

"Our mayor and city council has been very determined in wanting to make this happen, I mean basically we're fighting for our future here in Hamburg."

The future now holds just over 6 million dollars from the State to help build the levee up. It's a relief for business owners like Ron Perry. He owns an auto-shop in the heart of Hamburg. Like other business owners in the town he helping it make a comeback, and counting on the levee to hold next time.

"The bank will be back in business later this month, the drugstore's back in business, so we're getting there, the clinic is back, the post office isn't yet, but it will be," said Perry.

Things are looking up for Hamburg, but Mincer is quick to remind.

"Our threat is not over," said Mincer, noting water is still backing in toward the town through a nearby breach.

"This is the level of the Missouri River right now and we're glad it's just water backing up and not flowing water," said Mincer.

The Corps said the start of work on the levee has been delayed by recent heavy rainfall, but they are still aiming to start work before the end of the year.

