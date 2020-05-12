In-person polling down for primary election amid pandemic

Voting is often an activity that has large groups of people standing very close to one another. Today -- not so much the case.

A poll worker at the First Unitarian Church Tuesday said she has worked this location before and usually there are long lines and several hundred people coming through the door.

But take a look around. This is about how busy they’ve been today.

Poll workers said they’ve never seen so many people request mail-in ballots and the people who are coming in are usually in their 20s and 30s.

Here they’ve had less than 100 people walk through the doors.

At a ballot dropbox earlier Tuesday was the site of much more activity from voters.

In a short time, a dozen people were there to drop off ballots as opposed to the handful seen at the church.

Those going in person and mailing-in said COVID-19 played a big role in how they voted and how they prepared to have their voice heard.

“In the past, I’ve always kind of thought of going in and doing everything in the little box -- but it’s different now and everyone will probably go with this possibly,” said Keith White, who mailed-in his ballot.

“I’ll just wear my mask and keep my distance from everybody and hopefully things will be clean here,” said Anna Drehs, who voted in-person.

It was clean. Poll workers are sanitizing every hour.

Everyone 6 News spoke with agreed that the pandemic will change voting for the long run and more mailing-in of ballots will be seen in the future.

