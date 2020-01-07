In Nebraska, Girl Scout cookie sales begin February

For Nebraska cookie lovers, the wait is on.

For most of the country, it's Girl Scout cookie season — but not in Nebraska, where sales begin in February.

Here, the program runs Feb. 7 through March 15, but cookie booths don't open until Feb. 14.

The good news? There's no new flavors this year, so you can prep your orders using the Girl Scouts' classic cookie lineup.

Girl Scout cookies can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout. The Girl Scout Cookie Finder app will help you find the nearest sales point.