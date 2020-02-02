In Iowa, anxiety and unpredictability cloud caucus finish

On the eve of the Iowa caucuses, the Democratic presidential candidates are hustling across the state.

They’re trying to fire up voters and make one last appeal to people still struggling to make a final decision about who to support in the crowded field.

Campaigns and voters acknowledged a palpable sense of unpredictability and anxiety as Democrats begin choosing which candidate to send on to a November face-off with President Donald Trump.

Four candidates are locked in a fight for victory in Iowa and others are still in position to pull off surprisingly strong finishes.

