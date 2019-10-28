Improperly parked car catches state trooper's attention

The Nebraska State Patrol is looking for the metro motorist who engineered an alternate parking technique near 90th and Shamrock Road Sunday night.

A trooper found the vehicle partly in the dirt, partially on a brick wall and fully in violation of parking norms – all at the same time.

That merited an NSP tweet with an invitation for the mystery parking attendant to give the State Patrol a call at 402 331-3333. They have some questions.

Troopers have since arranged with a tow team to get the car moved into a more conventional position at a secure and undisclosed location.