Imperial, Neb. Police chief accused of violating child custody orders

A police chief in southwest Nebraska has been accused of violating child custody orders.

Court records say the charges against the Imperial Police Chief Ryan Wisnieski include felony violation of a custody order.

The records say the violations occurred Feb. 7 but don't provide specifics. Wisnieski remains on the job.

He declined to comment Tuesday, referring The Associated Press to his attorney.

His attorney didn't immediately return a call. His arraignment is scheduled for March 11.