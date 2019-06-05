Immigration status gets inmate additional prison time

An Omaha man in custody for motor vehicle homicide received more jail time from the feds because of his immigration status.

This week, senior U.S. District Court Judge Laurie Smith Camp sentenced a citizen of Guatemala to federal prison for using a Puerto Rico resident’s Social Security Card to get work in Omaha — basically identity theft.

The jail time for that: two-years, four months. One Omaha mother said it’s a lenient sentence.

“They need to have stricter laws on this because they should not be here in the first place,” said Michelle Root of Council Bluffs.

6 News asked Root to weigh in on this case because of the similarities to what happened to her daughter, Sarah, three years ago.

“I did not realize you could be here illegally, kill somebody, be street racing, drunk driving, and still be able to produce a bond,” she said.

In 2016, a relative of Eswin Mejia posted the $5,000 bond, and he disappeared — and hasn't been seen since.

While that remains frustrating for Root: She said it was at least progress for the justice system when this driver — who was also in the country illegally — received a $2 million bond and had no chance to escape.

Omaha Police thought his name was Luis Velasquez-Ortiz, but immigration learned it's actually Sebastian Velasquez-Ramos. The 47-year-old is a national from Guatemala and was using someone else's Social Security Card.

He was first arrested in April 2018; a security camera captured a driver blowing through the stop sign on 32nd Street. The motorcyclist on Q Street didn't have a chance; a father of four, Juan Moreno-Tamayo was killed, his family turned upside down.

“He was such a good father,” his girlfriend said.

Velasquez-Ortiz left the scene, but after his capture, he pleaded "no contest" to motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of an injury accident. He was sentenced to five years and will be out next December on state charges, then heads to federal prison for a couple more years.

The federal judge could have added a number of more years to the sentence.

“You hold out hope that someone will be accountable, and still hold out hope for finding Sarah's killer,” Root said.

Velesquaz-Ramos is expected to be deported after he serves the time.