Illegal dumping is a sore eye for Omaha residents

Two illegal dumping sites on 37th and Browne street are leaving a sore eye for one street in Omaha.

Residents say the trash keeps piling up, even after it's removed.

For Steven Woodrich, he's sick of the mess.

"I've never seen it clean," Woodrich says with a laugh.

Woodrich and his dog Na'vi have lived in this area for two years. They walk past this pile every day.

"I can't walk my dog up and down the street because there is so much glass," said Woodrich.

Lisa drives past the mess every day.

"It's ridiculous. We all have to live in the neighborhood. We do the best we can to take care of what we have but this diminishes it a lot," said Woodrich.

While one pile is on the corner of 37th and Browne, another is tucked away in the woods off 37th.

Woodrich says it's disheartening. Day after day it seems to get worse.

"I guarantee you it's a lot of people in this area because they are grabbing this stuff and the don't want to move it far to dump it so they are driving it over here where there are no cameras and they just chuck it over the side," said Woodrich.

Lisa and Woodrich both think that people are dumping their stuff so they don't have to pay for the dump.

We talked to the city late this afternoon about this specific instance of illegal dumping. A spokesperson tells us they are now investigating.