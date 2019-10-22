Illegal dumping at recycling drop-off frustrates nearby residents

A recycling drop-off site in Elkhorn is being used as a dumpsite and that has some local residents upset over the mess the illegal dumping is making.

A lot of the mess isn’t recyclable and the Douglas County Landfill is just a few miles away.

Dionne Housley has lived across the street from this area for more than 20-years, she says she doesn’t need the extra work that comes with illegal dumping.

“It blows over people bring extra trash then they pile it weather it’s recyclable or not and we’re picking it up in our yards,” said Housley.

Housley and others in the area say some of this mess happens because sometimes the bins are full and people just put their recyclables on the ground.

“Either they need to have them dumped more often if they are full and they need to be picking up the trash more often and checking them I just don’t think it gets checked enough cause there can be weeks and weeks and its piled before it gets checked again,” said Housley.

Officials from the city of Omaha say they pay Firstar Fiber $400,000 to maintain five drop-off sites throughout the city. Part of that contract is servicing the containers and maintaining the sites so that they are free of litter. The contract runs through 2020.

City officials say they have a request to open bids on the contract this week. Once bids have been evaluated the responsibility for maintaining to drop-off sites as well as recycling processing could change.

The city of Omaha encourages anybody who witnesses illegal dumping at a recycling drop-off site to submit any information to the cities website.

