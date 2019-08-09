Illegal dumping and frustrations mount at South Omaha's Mandan Park

Neighbors of a South Omaha park near 13th and Y streets are frustrated that they can’t seem to stay ahead of illegal dumping.

Just days after a major cleanup, volunteers found more tires dumped along the road that runs through Mandan Park. Some of the rubber has markings of repairs indicating they came from a shop.

Earlier this year, Six on Your Side showed photos of an illegal tire dumper who was arrested. He got a $25 fine.

Steve Bolgar, with Friends of Mandan Park, said, “They think they’re empowered to keep dumping and we’re just going to keep trying harder and harder to get more volunteers and the media and people involved.”

The Parks Department chief field inspector said he’s grateful for volunteers who go down the ravines and carry up junk for city crews to haul away. He says there’s also evidence of an increase in homeless people living in the park.

City Councilman Vinny Palermo will meet with neighborhood leaders Saturday at Mandan Park to discuss ways of curbing the illegal dumping.