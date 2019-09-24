Ida Street sinkhole deemed an emergency road fix

6 On Your Side getting results after a sinkhole developed in the middle of the street last week. The City now considers it an emergency.

Ida Street sinkhole

Near 25th and Ida streets, the City has begun investigating what caused a 4-foot sinkhole.

Crews with the Sewer Department are planning on sending cameras down the hole to investigate the cause and extent of the damage. It was originally thought to be a result of the flooding and rain.

The timeline is unclear since the Sewer Department has a number of roads damaged like this caused by the recent heavy rains.