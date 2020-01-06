IRS confirms 2019 tax filing season start date for individual filers

The Internal Revenue Service has announced that tax season will begin for individual tax filers on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

According to the release, the deadline to file your 2019 tax returns and pay tax owned by Wednesday, April 15th.

“As we enter the filing season, taxpayers should know that the dedicated workforce of the IRS stands ready to help,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “We encourage taxpayers to plan ahead and use the tools and information available on IRS.gov. The IRS and the nation's tax community are committed to making this another smooth filing season."

The start date was determined to ensure readiness of all processing systems.