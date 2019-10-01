IDOT crews keep a close eye on rainfall impacting the highways

Fingers are crossed this Tuesday afternoon if the river forecast holds there’s a good chance Interstate-680 will stay open.

That could all change in an instant.

IDOT is watching the right-hand lane of Interstate-680 westbound closely and they may close it tomorrow morning as a precaution.

Commuters like Macayla Brooks are hoping potential closures won’t go any further than that.

“Quite a bit actually, this is the third time this year that I’ve had to deal with it and it’s just annoying, it’s aggravating. It used to take me 15 minutes to get from here to work, it just took me an hour,” said Brooks.

A lot of what will determine whether or not the interstates stay open is what happens with the on and off ramps. According to IDOT, those need to stay above water in order to keep roads open.

According to officials, there’s not a lot to be done except for watch the forecast and hope there’s not nearly as much heavy rainfall as predicted.

