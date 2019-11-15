IDOT breaks down interstate closures for next week near Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT)-- The Iowa Department of Transportation warns commuters of potential delays due to the opening of Interstate-29 northbound lanes in Council Bluffs next week.

According to IDOT, to prepare, temporary daytime and overnight lane and ramp closures are needed.

On Monday, November 18:
• Eastbound Interstate-80 traffic will be consolidated to one lane between southbound Interstate-29 and Madison Avenue, delays are expected from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• There will also be single lane closures on westbound Interstate-80 Express west of the East interchange.

On Tuesday, November 19:
• Alternating lane closures will be needed northbound Interstate-29 from U.S. 275/Iowa 92 to the South Expressway. Expect delays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• U.S. 275/Iowa 92 ramp to northbound Interstate-29 will close at 8:30 p.m. northbound traffic will reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday and eastbound Interstate-80 will open at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
• Northbound Interstate-29 traffic will have new pavement and a new ramp from northbound Interstate-29 to westbound Interstate-80 Express lanes will be opened.

On Wednesday, November 20:
• 275/Iowa 92 ramp to eastbound Interstate-80 will reopen at 3 p.m.
• Alternating lane closure will take place northbound Interstate-29, south of 275/Iowa 92 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Eastbound Interstate-80 ramp to Madison Avenue will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. eastbound drivers plan to use an alternative route.
• The ramp from northbound Interstate-29 to eastbound Interstate-80 will be opened.

IDOT encourages drivers to take an alternative route or remember to follow detours and drive safely.

