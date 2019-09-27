IDOT announces partial reopening of metro interstates

Iowa Department of Transportation officials are reporting that floodwaters have receded, and clean-up is complete on Interstate 680 from the Missouri River to the I-29 interchange and on I-29 from exit 55 (N25th Street in Council Bluffs) to exit 61 (near Crescent). These roadways will open to traffic today at 4 p.m.

The Iowa DOT cautions that expected rainfall in the area could cause additional flooding that would necessitate the closure of exit and entrance ramps in the area with little or no advance notice.

Flood-related closures continue on both directions of I-29 between exits 61 (near Crescent) and 71 (near Loveland) and on Iowa 275 and Iowa 333 near Hamburg.

The Iowa DOT will continue to monitor the situation closely and will issue updates on social media when these roadways reopen.

Relying on phone or in-vehicle navigation systems may not be reliable as closure changes happen rapidly and navigation systems can route traffic through areas not designed for heavy or some types of traffic.