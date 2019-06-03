'I was in complete shock’: Family receives graduation cake made of Styrofoam from Walmart

A Texas family is angry after a local Walmart sold them a cake that was made of Styrofoam.

When Lea Nava received her high school diploma, she wasn't the only one beaming.

"It's mom's big day as well,” Nava said. “It's not just mine."

Marsy Flores, the girl’s mother, tended to every last detail for the graduation party.

“This is my baby,” Flores said. “This is my baby and she was graduating so it was very important to me. I wanted it to be perfect."

But when she went to pick up her daughter's cake the morning of graduation, she hit a snag.

"They didn't have our order,” Flores said. “They didn't have anything ready."

She said Walmart lost her order for a two-tier graduation cake but they offered to give her another one free of charge.

"There was a small blue one which is her school color, so I chose that one and they said they would put a couple of graduation things on it and her picture," she said.

Flores thought the party was back on track, but when they went to cut into the cake that night, she hit another problem.

"I go to cut the cake and it was not budging," Flores said.

Her sister Nellie took a video as they attempted to cut it when and realized it wasn’t cake, but Styrofoam underneath the frosting.

"I was in complete shock," Flores said.

When Flores took the cake back to Walmart, she said the store offered her a $60 gift certificate.

"[The] incident was a result of a misunderstanding,” Walmart’s public affairs said in a statement. “The matter has been resolved. The customer was given a gift card for her inconvenience."

"They can't replace the moment that we lost,” Flores said. “It's a special moment and this is what we got for it. It was a Styrofoam cake. Not only did they mess up one time, they did it twice."

