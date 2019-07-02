Cincinnati-area Army Sgt. makes hilarious ‘first-look’ surprise

The happiest day of a young Cincinnati-area couple’s life also became possibly one of the most hilarious thanks to a prank.

Lesa Irving said her youngest son U.S. Army Sergeant Luke Irving was on leave from his post in Germany and fulfilling his duties as best man in her oldest son Jake’s wedding Saturday when he pulled off a hilarious prank. (Source: Lauren Day Photography)

As the saying goes, boys will be boys — or brides in this case.

Lesa Irving said her youngest son U.S. Army Sergeant Luke Irving was on leave from his post in Germany and fulfilling his duties as best man in her oldest son Jake’s wedding Saturday.

As many brides do, Lesa Irving said she preserved her dress from her wedding that happened on the same day as her oldest son’s wedding 34 years apart on June 29, 1985.

While many mothers may hope their daughters use their gown in some way for their own wedding, Irving says her youngest son had other ideas.

When it came time for the traditional ‘first-look’ between the bride and groom, a stunning figure in a gorgeous flowing white gown, complete with a white hat and veil, made their way toward the awaiting groom — but it wasn’t the blushing bride the groom expected.

As Jake Irving turned around, ready to embrace the emotional moment with his wife to be, he got quite the surprise when he saw his brother Luke dressed head to toe in their mother’s wedding gown.

Does this count as his ‘something old’ and ‘something new’?

In the video shared by Irving, you can hear Jake Irving exclaim, “what!” as his brother takes him by surprise and playful, brotherly shoving takes place.

“Are you crying?” Sgt. Luke Irving can be heard teasingly asking his brother.

Irving said her son Jake and his bride Hope planned their wedding to coincide with Luke’s leave from the Army so that he could be his brother’s best man.

What Jake Irving didn’t know, was that in addition to a best man, he was also getting a ‘second’ bride.

The day was visibly full of love as the prank ended in a loving hug between the two brothers.

Irving says after the laughter-filled-fun, her son’s real life bride Hope looked gorgeous and made it down the aisle at the bride’s Springboro home.

This is a prank we are sure will go down in history for adding yet another unforgettable moment to the memorable day for the Franklin, Ohio family.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.

