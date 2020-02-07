'I Am Not Invisible': VA photographer looking for women veterans to sit for campaign in Lincoln

In an effort to increase awareness and dialogue about women veterans, a photographer from the U.S. Office of Veterans Affairs is documenting the "many faces of the roughly 2 million living women veterans" from across the nation.

The "I Am Not Invsible" photo project is supported by the Center for Women Veterans.

USVA photographer Gene Russell will be in Lincoln from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the Lincoln Community-Based Outpatient Clinic at 600 S. 70th St. to take portraits of the first 100 women veterans to register. Elligible photo subjects can sign up online at veterans.nebraska.gov or call the Nebraska Department of Veterans' Affairs State Service Office at 402-420-4021.

Russell is the primary photographer for the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, and has honored veterans in 20 cities in 14 states. He has taken portraits of more than 700 women veterans during the course of this project.