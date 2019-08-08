One person killed in crash on I-80 near Seward

One person died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Seward County on Thursday afternoon.

According to a release by the Seward County Sheriff's Office, one person died as a result of the accident that took place near MM 384 around Noon.

The release said a Dodge Ram pickup pulling a camper was traveling westbound on I-80 when it failed to yield to a semi slowing in front of it.

Traffic was slowed to one lane due to a construction zone.

The name of the person who died has not been released, and no information was provided about the status of the other driver.

The drivers of the vehicles were the sole occupants.