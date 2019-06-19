I-80 westbound traffic slow from 72nd to 84th streets as NDOT makes 'emergency repairs'

Updated: Wed 10:19 PM, Jun 19, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- About 30 minutes after completely shutting down westbound Interstate 80 between 72nd and 84th streets, Nebraska Department of Transportation tweeted that two lanes of traffic were being allowed to pass through.

Just after 10 p.m., NDOT was advising drivers to avoid I-80 along that particular stretch, despite the lane openings.


Around 9:30 p.m., Omaha Police were advising that NDOT had closed westbound Interstate 80 between 72nd and 84th streets for "emergency repairs." Authorities were advising drivers, particularly those traveling from the College World Series game, to find alternate routes.


The first sign of traffic trouble came around 8:30 p.m., when NDOT advised it had closed three lanes of traffic in that area.


About 9:25 p.m., OPD indicated three lanes of traffic had been closed along the westbound I-80 stretch.


Authorities were particularly concerned about the impact the shutdown would have on those leaving tonight's College World Series game.


