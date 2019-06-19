I-80 westbound traffic slow from 72nd to 84th streets as NDOT makes 'emergency repairs'

About 30 minutes after completely shutting down westbound Interstate 80 between 72nd and 84th streets, Nebraska Department of Transportation tweeted that two lanes of traffic were being allowed to pass through.

Just after 10 p.m., NDOT was advising drivers to avoid I-80 along that particular stretch, despite the lane openings.

Please continue to avoid WB I-80 between 72nd and 84th. Follow @NDOTomaha for updates. https://t.co/9P1bgxwWcL — Nebraska DOT (@NebraskaDOT) June 20, 2019

Around 9:30 p.m., Omaha Police were advising that NDOT had closed westbound Interstate 80 between 72nd and 84th streets for "emergency repairs." Authorities were advising drivers, particularly those traveling from the College World Series game, to find alternate routes.

Now all of I-80 westbound has been closed by NDOT between 72nd and 84th street for emergency road repairs!

All driving westbound on I-80 must find alternative routes. via @OPDOfcAnson — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) June 20, 2019

The first sign of traffic trouble came around 8:30 p.m., when NDOT advised it had closed three lanes of traffic in that area.

#omaha #douglascounty WB 80 82nd thru 84th St NSP has 3 right lanes closed due to emergency road repairs. Expect delays in area. Avoid if possible. Traffic backed up past 72nd St pic.twitter.com/oX7Hpac7Ow — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) June 20, 2019

About 9:25 p.m., OPD indicated three lanes of traffic had been closed along the westbound I-80 stretch.

3 lanes of traffic are closed down on I-80 westbound between 72nd and 84th Street for emergency road repairs. All CWS traffic should consider alternate routes when going home. via @OPDOfcAnson — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) June 20, 2019

Authorities were particularly concerned about the impact the shutdown would have on those leaving tonight's College World Series game.

**CWS TRAFFIC ALERT** I-80 is COMPLETELY CLOSED at 84th St. This will remain in effect through the end of the @NCAACWS. #OPD is STRONGLY urging fans leaving @tdameritradeprk to avoid I-80 WB and find an alternate route. @WOWT6News @KETV @omatrafficalert #CWS19 #CWS2019 #CWSOmaha — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) June 20, 2019

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.